Keenan, Jeannette May Dutton

March 10, 1943 - August 13, 2020 Jeannette May Dutton Keenan, age 77, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mission Hospital McDowell. Born in Owego, New York, on March 10, 1943, she was the daughter of the late George and Loretta Vona Dutton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Moran; second husband, Thomas Keenan Jr.; one daughter, Michelle Moran; two brothers, Richard and John Dutton; and three sisters, Louise Stevens and husband, Robert, Mary Dutton, and Betty Liddington and husband, Frank. Jeannette worked at Cornell University for many years. She was a licensed real estate agent in Ithaca, New York, and most recently worked at Walmart in Cortland, New York. After many years, she retired and moved to North Carolina. Jeannette was also a lifelong member of McLean Fire Department-Ladies Auxiliary in McLean, New York, which she loved. She enjoyed working outside, especially tending to her garden. A descendant of Italy, she loved making homemade spaghetti for her family. She truly loved her family more than anything. Jeannette shared a special bond with her son, Mike Moran, who she was very proud of. She longed to be with her daughter, Michelle Moran, whom she called her guardian angel every time she saw a rainbow. They are now at peace together. Left to cherish her memories are four children, Mike Moran and wife, Lori, Kristen Keenan, Jennifer McCaffery and husband, Damon, who was her granddaughter but was raised as a daughter, and Frank Keenan and wife, Daleann; three sisters, Joyce Hulslander and husband, Earl, Judy Covert and husband, John, and Dawn Jones and husband, Stanley; two sisters-in-law, Ruth and Olga Dutton; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Moran, Anthony Moran, Cortney Snyder and husband, Nathan, Amy, Little Frank, Kaylah, and Austin; five great-grandchildren, Camden and Lylah Grace Moran, and Tyler, Morgan, and Nicole McCaffery; and several other great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Pinnacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Hollifield and the Rev. Rob Waddle officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Keenan family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828) 559-8111.
