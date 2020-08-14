Jones, James Donald

August 11, 2020 James Donald "Don" Jones of Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in Nebo, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 98 years of age. He was the son of the late Joseph Arthur Jones and Swanee Tulan Jones. A World War II veteran, Don served in the U.S. Navy throughout the entirety of World War II, and saw action in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He spent 30 years with the J.C. Penney Company, and upon retirement, worked for Procter & Gamble, then for Kraft Company until he retired again at the age of 82. He delivered Meals on Wheels for the McDowell Senior Center for many years. He also enjoyed participating in the senior games. Don was active in First United Methodist Church in Marion. He was an avid gardener. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by all nine siblings, his wife and mother of his two children, Dorothy Jean Thompson Jones. Surviving family includes son, Russell Jones and wife, Julie, of Taylorsville, S.C.; and daughter, Marcia Sinclair and husband, Ron, of Marion. He is also survived by grandchildren, Chris Sinclair and wife, Michelle, of New Bern, Nikki Jones of Sylva, Seth Jones of Valdese and Josh Jones of Gastonia; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Sinclair of Anaheim, Calif., and Abigail Sinclair of New Bern. Additional survivors include many nieces and nephews, and his best friend and companion, Judy McKinney of Marion. A graveside service in Maryville, Tenn., will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in Don's memory are asked to contribute to a charity of their choice. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
