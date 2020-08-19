Johnson, Imogene Wilson

June 15, 1940 - August 17, 2020 Imogene Wilson Johnson, age 80, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina and formerly of the Golden Valley Community of Rutherford County, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, August 17, 2020, at Carolina Rehab of Burke in Connelly Springs. The daughter of the late Mack and Martha Pritchard Wilson, she was born in McDowell County on June 15, 1940. In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy R. Johnson, who passed away on May 12, 2016; one sister, Mary Bell Wilson Price; and one brother, Mack Wilson, Jr. A member of Hillcrest Free Will Baptist Church in Nebo, Imogene enjoyed reading her Bible and singing gospel music. An amazing mother, grandmother and sister, she lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson is survived by one daughter, Martha Wester (Mark); one sister, Leona Fender (Odean); three grandchildren, Christopher Wester (Allysa), Victoria Buchanan (Steven) and Abigail Wester; three great-grandchildren, Brandon Lee Wester, Alexandra Rose Wester and Cameron Bryce Buchanan; and several special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Lewis and Rev. Bobby Revis officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jimmy. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests those who are attending to please consider wearing a mask for your safety and the safety of others. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Johnson family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
