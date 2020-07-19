Jenson, Jean Lavender

February 8, 1938 - July 14, 2020 Jean Lavender Jensen, 82, of Old Fort, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Old Fort, to the late Hubert Coyle Lavender and Ella Gertrude Moore Lavender. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Richard Lee Jensen; and stepson, Jim Jensen. Those left behind to cherish Jean's memory are two children, Shawn Hall and Sharon Hall Adams (Scott); two stepchildren, Danny Jensen (Judy) and Sallie Jensen; four siblings, the Rev. Gary Lavender (Judy), Polly Silver, Frances Banach and Viola Allison; and many grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Old Fort. A funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Revs. Gary Lavender and Gary Lavender II officiating. Burial at Moffitt Hill Cemetery in Old Fort, will follow the service. Flowers are welcome; or those wishing to make a donation in Jean's memory are asked to consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.