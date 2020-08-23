 Skip to main content
Hutchinson, William "Billy"
Hutchinson, William "Billy"

July 21, 1942 - August 20, 2020 William "Billy" Hutchinson, 78, of Nebo, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Gray Hutchinson. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Aug 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
3:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
