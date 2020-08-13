Hutchins, Linda Warren

September 16, 1948 - August 10, 2020 Mrs. Linda Warren Hutchins, age 71, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Berryhill Warren, she was born in McDowell County on September 16, 1948. A member of Solid Rock Mission, Linda was creative and enjoyed baking, sewing and crafts; and preached love to those she came into contact with. Linda enjoyed listening to gospel music and in fact, she had been listening to it just prior to her passing. A wonderful and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Linda is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Hutchins; one son, Jeffrey Hutchins; one daughter, Tammy Hensley; five grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jonathan, Callie and Savannah; two great-grandchildren; and four brothers, Wayne Warren (Karen), Freddy Warren (Pat), Billy Warren (Debbie) and Charles Warren. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Friday, August 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Mission, 1158 Jacktown Road, Marion, where family and friends will speak on her behalf. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hutchins family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
