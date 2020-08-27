Howle, Joanne Berg

November 22, 1933 - August 25, 2020 Joanne Berg Howle, 86, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family. Joanne was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Cumberland, Md., to H.C. "Jack" Berg and Kathryn Irene Brown Berg (who passed away when Joanne was 2 years old). She was raised by her father and mother, Lorena Skeens Berg, who loved her as her own. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, W.W. "Bill" Howle; and sisters, Betty Berg Thomas, Phyllis Doyle Lashley, Peggy Doyle Suiter and Betty Doyle Brown. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children, Dawn Rabon (Freddy), Suzy McMahan (Tom) and Steve Howle; grandchildren, Joey Rabon (Casey, Julie Rabon Kremer (Jesse), Elizabeth McMahan and Laura McMahan Miller (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Marielle Miller, Harper Kremer and Kaylin Darveaux. Joanne and her husband, Bill, moved to Marion in 1960, with their three children. They opened Marion Pharmacy and made Marion their home. After raising a family, Joanne became a realtor and started her own business, Joanne Howle Realty. She loved all her realtor friends and was happy when she could help someone find a home. She made many lasting friendships, while doing a job she truly enjoyed. Joanne was an avid bridge player in a club she joined in 1962. She always looked forward to each gathering with these special ladies. Joanne cherished her friends in her close-knit neighborhood. Her home became a gathering place where all were welcome. She will be remembered for her cooking skills, love of gardening, and her kindness and generosity to others. She was a member of First Baptist Church, which she joined when she moved to Marion. In Joanne's love for her family and friends, she wanted everyone to stay safe during this trying time. Therefore, a private graveside service will be held for her family with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. If you would like to share a card, or a note of a memory of Joanne, it would be greatly appreciated. Those wishing to make a donation in Joanne's memory are asked to consider First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 N Main St., Marion, NC 28752; and Care Partners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
