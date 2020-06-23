Hollifield Sr., Guy Johnny

Guy Johnny Hollifield Sr. July 19, 1938 - June 21, 2020 Guy Johnny Hollifield Sr., 81, of Marion, passed away Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, at UNC Medical Center. He was born to the late Glen William Hollifield Sr. and Luria Viola Hollifield July 19, 1938, in Marion. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend. When Guy turned 18 he served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He then became a boiler mechanic and after nearly 20 years he retired from Boilermakers Union Local 30 in 1992. Many knew him by the nickname "Froggy" and he enjoyed collecting frog figurines. Preceding Guy in death are his siblings, William Glen Hollifield Jr., Earl Hollifield and Doris O'Dear Guy is survived by his wife, Shirley Crowder Hollifield; two sons, Johnny Hollifield and Jeff Hollifield (Sylvia); siblings, Alice Parker (Jim), Paul Hollifield (Reba) and Nancy Phillips; grandchildren Kelsey Buchanan, Emily, Christy, Joshua and Candace Hollifield, Amber McIntosh and Rebecca Vinton; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Belton, and Remington Padgham; lots of nieces and nephews; and Jonathan Keith Whitesides, who was like a son to Guy. He put smiles on many faces and will be missed dearly. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
