Hollifield, Ned

February 6, 2020 - September 3, 2020 Ned Hollifield, 82, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. Ned was born Feb. 6, 1938, in McDowell County, to the late Marvin A. Hollifield and Rose Jamison Hollifield. He retired from RDM Electronics and was a member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis Tucker Hollifield; brother, Ralph Hollifield; and sister, Florence Hollifield MacLaren. Those left behind to cherish Ned's memory are his daughter, Kimberly Gallion (Jeff) of Marion; granddaughter, Scarlett Gallion (Johnny); great-grandson on the way; and three brothers, Millard Hollifield (Pat), Howard Hollifield and Richard Hollifield (Ruth). A graveside service to celebrate Ned's life will be held at 3 p.m., today, (Sunday, Sept. 6), at the Fairview Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon Smith officiating. In Ned's love for his family and friends he wanted everyone to stay safe during this trying time. If you would like to share a card, a note or a memory of Ned, instead of attending, it would be greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation, in Ned's memory, are asked to consider Alzheimers Association, Western N.C. Chapter, 31 College Pl., Suite D-320, Asheville, NC 28801. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com