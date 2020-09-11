Hilton, Wanda Hogan

March 25, 1948 - September 7, 2020 Wanda Hogan Hilton, 72, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Monday, September 07, 2020, at Memorial Campus in Asheville. Born in Catawba County on March 25, 1948, she was born to the late Perry William Hogan and Polly Cable Hogan. Wanda worked for many years as a paralegal. She had a love for quilting, sewing, crafting, and tending to her flower garden. She enjoyed cooking and teaching others. Known as the rock of the family, she will certainly be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her two children, Crystal Hilton Padgett (Greg) and Gregory Lawing (Karen); four grandchildren, Carly Padgett, and Daisy, Gaia, and Naomi Lawing; three siblings, Randy Hogan, Angie Hogan, and Robin Hogan; two nieces, Wendy Harwood and Michelle McCraw; two nephews, Dominic Hogan and Shawn Hogan; and many other special family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory with Mr. Don Cable speaking. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:00. Flowers are accepted; however, those wishing to make a memorial donation should consider a charity of one's choice. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hilton family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.