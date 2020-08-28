Harris Sr., Jimmie Richard

March 23, 1932 - August 24, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Richard Harris, Sr., age 88, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. A native of Old Fort, he was born on March 23, 1932 to the late Ralph Little Harris, Sr. and Raye Orders Harris. Jimmie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Old Fort. He was a Mason since he was 21 years old, and he also served as a Shriner. Mr. Harris served faithfully on the Board of Alderman for the town of Old Fort for three terms. A veteran of the United States Navy, Mr. Harris truly loved his family, his country, his Lord, and his hometown of Old Fort. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Johnsie Walker. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 33 years, Ruth Snyder Harris; seven children, Rick Harris, Jr. and wife Leca, Michael Harris and wife Janet, Kathy Harris, Jackie Harris, Ruthanna Crover and husband Ricky, Peter Broughton and wife Tina, and Christina Smith and husband Win; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Ralph Harris, Jr. and Barbara Carswell. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 o'clock p.m. at First Baptist Church of Old Fort. Revs. Drew Dalton and Marty Conner will officiate the service. Military honors provided and masonic rites will take place. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 noon until 1:00. Burial will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Harris family. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com or call us at 828-559-8111.
