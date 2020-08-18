Harriet, Judith Dow

March 8, 1939 - August 16, 2020 Judith Dow Harriet, 81, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Harriet. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
