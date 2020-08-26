Hardy, Billy Eugene

January 7, 1951 - August 21, 2020 Mr. Billy Eugene Hardy, age 69, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away at his residence on Friday, August 21, 2020. A native of McDowell County, born on January 07, 1951, he was the son of the late Eugene Jackson and Eula Virginia Hardy. He was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, brother, Ralph Hardy; sister, Irene Wilkerson; and brother, Charles T. Hardy of McDowell County. Billy was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by all; he had a love for cats, and enjoyed working in the yard around his house. Billy was a buddy to everyone and could cut-a-rug on the dance floor. He worked for the Marion Manufacturing Company for years, and was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church in Nebo. He is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Carson of Nebo, North Carolina, Linda Rutherford of Nebo, North Carolina and Nora Hardy of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and one brother, Toney Hardy of Nebo, North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Billy's life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Pastor Arell Rutherford, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at St. John A.M.E. Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hardy family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.
Service information
11:00AM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.