Hamilton, Larry E.

June 15, 2020 Larry E. Hamilton, 74, of Marion, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

