Hallman, Betty Jane Rogers

May 14, 1943 - August 3, 2020 Betty Jane Rogers Hallman, 77, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Mrs. Hallman was born May 14, 1943, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late James Boyd Rogers and Doris Mildred Long Rogers. She retired from McDowell Hospital as a lab technician. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donnie Hallman Sr. Those left behind to cherish Mrs. Hallman's memory are two children, Kerri Spartz (Steve) of Marion and Donnie Hallman Jr. (Michelle) of Murphy; four grandchildren, Kelli, Kristi, Courtney and Shannon; three great-grandsons, Jacob, Lucas and Rhett; two siblings, Kathie Smith (Vern) and Douglas Rogers (Francine); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Hallman's life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Laura Long officiating. Interment will follow the service at Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Mrs. Hallman's memory are asked to consider Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Phone number is 352-378-2121. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
