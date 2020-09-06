Grindstaff, Cynthia "Cindy" Renee

January 10, 1970 - September 2, 2020 Cynthia "Cindy" Renee Grindstaff, age 50, of the Pleasant Gardens Community, passed away on Wednesday, September 02, 2020, at Carolinas HealthCare System-Blue Ridge in Morganton. On January 10th, 1970, Cindy came screaming into the world. From that day on, everything that she did, she did fiercely. When she was a young girl, Cindy decided she was going to be a teacher. She trained by spending each day forcing her younger sister, Tracy, to complete 'school work' so that she would have something to 'grade' each afternoon. Teaching was in her heart, it made Cindy who she was. She would grow up to touch so many young lives. To this day, hundreds of former elementary kids think fondly of Ms. Grindstaff. She taught fiercely. Cindy was preceded in death by her best friend and mother, Nancy Grindstaff. Today, they finally bargain shop together again in the great shopping mall in the sky. She is survived by her father, Glenn Grindstaff; her heartbroken sister, Tracy Poole and her bother-in-law, Larry Poole. She spoke about each of them often to friends and coworkers. They were indeed her world. She looked forward to family gatherings with the cousins and spent weeks searching for the perfect "Grinch" game gift. She loved fiercely. One of Cindy's greatest passions was her pets. She loved raising dogs and considered them all her children. She is survived by her two yorkies, Minnie and Daisy; and her husky mix, Zeus. She cared fiercely. Cindy will forever be known as a big kid. She loved being silly and loved to hear people laugh. She enjoyed going to Disney with her family and would spend months ahead of a trip planning to make sure everyone enjoyed themselves. She loved old 80's sitcoms and board games. She loved spending days on the lake with her dad catching tons of bluegill. Cindy had super nostalgic memories of playing basketball as a kid. Later in life, she would still speak about the teammates she played with so many years ago. As she refused to grow old, she gained an interest in riding her motorcycle. Spending time with her cousin, Nicole Perry in the woods were some of her happiest moments. She played fiercely. Though her life ended way too short, she lived it with passion. She didn't waste time on things that were of no value to her. She made sure that each day she sought joy and did her best to spread happiness to those around her. Cindy left so much of herself with so many people. She was loved. Her memory will never be forgotten. She lived fiercely. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 05, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service and Crematory in Marion. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ms. Grindstaff's memory are asked to consider a local humane society. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Grindstaff family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.