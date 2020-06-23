Flynn, Willie Morgan Boyd

April 24, 1938 - June 20, 2020 Willie Morgan Boyd Flynn, 82, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by love and family in her home. Willie was born April 24, 1938, in McDowell County, to the late Oscar Bryan Morgan and Maggie Lawing Morgan. Willie was known for her work-ethic, working many years at Baxter's Healthcare, as well as in saw milling and farming. She was an avid gardener. She and her husband, Harold, spent countless hours together producing beautiful vegetables every year that they loved sharing with their family and friends. As much as Willie loved gardening, nothing could compare to the love she had for the Lord and for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Willie will be remembered for the unconditional selfless love she showed to everyone she knew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, William Harold Boyd; son, Allen Randall Boyd; and eight siblings. Willie is leaving behind a legacy of loved ones to carry on her memory, which includes her husband, Harold Flynn; children, Vicki Boyd, Ricky Boyd (Rhonda), Graylan Boyd (Brandy), Kimberly Sena (Robert), Talina Holloway (Steve), Dean Flynn (Brandi); 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda Frisbee and Betty Boyd; brother, Frank Morgan. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Willie's life will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 1 p.m., with Bishop Darin Lenon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Montford Cove Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated. A special thank you, to two of her granddaughters, Aislin and Willa, who sacrificed their time to care for their nana. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
