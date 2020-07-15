Esworthy, Evelyn Queen Parker

January 24, 1938 - July 14, 2020 Evelyn Queen Parker Esworthy, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born Jan. 24, 1938, to John and Pearl Queen in Marion, where she grew up, attended and graduated with the Class of 1956 from Pleasant Gardens School. Evelyn married W.C. Parker, moved to Spring Lake, and lived in the area until she retired. She really loved that community, especially her extended family, her many friends and the Hollandale Church where she was an active member for many years. They were all so important to Evelyn and played an integral part in her life.
Over the years, Evelyn became a successful businesswoman owning several businesses, including the oil and gas company where she first worked as a secretary. In the intervening years, she became very active in local politics, served various positions on the Spring Lake Town Board and was twice elected mayor of the city; one of her proudest moments while serving in that position was being selected one of 20 mayors invited to have lunch with then President Reagan and Vice President Bush at the White House.
Always willing to be of help to others, Evelyn was involved with several charities. Among them, and the one she was most passionate about, was mental health. She was chairwoman of the Cumberland County Mental Health Board and served on the Board of Directors of the N.C. Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She also served on the Board of Directors of N.C. Social Services.
In 1985, Evelyn married Bert Esworthy and a few years after retiring, she moved back to her hometown, renewed old friendships and became a member of St. John Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; by her parents; and by her sister, Fern Ledbetter, and brother, Charles.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Rick Parker; granddaughter, Rachel Parker Stanczak, and great-granddaughter, Gracie; brothers, Earl (Jeanette) and Bill (Lynn), all of Marion; sisters, Gay Garner of Old Fort, Ruth Porterfield (Tom) of Winter Haven, Fla., Carolyn Sue Dalke (Tom) of Spring Lake, and Janie Green (Rick) of Asheville; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.
Evelyn felt blessed to have been born into a family with lots of relatives. She treasured each and every one and was never happier than when she was in their company.
A special thanks to all the compassionate and very loving caregivers who attended to Evelyn's needs over the past few years. Their commitment to her was so very much appreciated. Each and every one was instrumental in making a positive difference in the quality of her life and we are so very grateful to them all.
The family will receive family and friends at a visitation, Friday, July 17, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Adcock Funeral and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Hwy. in Spring Lake, with services to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park and Mausoleum at 2 p.m. A memorial service in Marion will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Evelyn's memory to either: The N.C. Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake
www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
