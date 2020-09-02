Eckard (Retired), SFC Carroll Franklin

SFC Carroll Franklin Eckard (Retired) April 20, 1935 - August 19, 2020 On the evening of Wednesday, August 19, 2020, SFC Carroll Franklin Eckard, age 85, of Nebo, North Carolina, was senselessly taken from his family and friends. A native of Burke County, North Carolina, born on April 20, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank Eckard and Mary Barber Ramsey. In addition to his family, he was preceded in death by his wife Hilda Cacilia Eckard, who passed away April 16, 2012; and two sisters, Marie Anderson and Patricia Bentley. Sgt. Carroll Franklin Eckard proudly served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War as a combat medic along with a combat medical unit. A brave and loyal soldier, he had risen through the ranks from a humble private to sergeant first class in a military career spanning two decades. Sgt. Eckard was honorably discharged from the Army and resumed his life in Nebo, North Carolina. An avid reader who loved all things technology, Sgt. Eckard was a generous man who was described by his family as being a loving, intelligent, generous, caring and intriguing man who always enjoyed telling funny stories of his life. Sgt. Eckard will be mourned by family and friends alike due to his unfortunate and untimely death. He is survived by his sister, Ann Kuczkowski; several half brother and sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; one goddaughter, Stephanie Purvis; and his special friends, his two dogs, "Doc" and "Stephanie." A celebration of Sgt. Eckard's life will be held on Friday, September 04, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private graveside will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Eckard family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.