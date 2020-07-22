July 13, 1946 - July 20, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Carmal Duncan, 74, of Shelby, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. Born in McDowell County July 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Adam Carmal and Sarah Jane Randolph Duncan. Tom was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was a music director, youth director, former deacon and Sunday school teacher. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. Tom was a business owner and owned several businesses in Cleveland County. He attended Gardner Webb University studying Business Administration. Tom was an avid golfer and softball player, car enthusiast and loved his family. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Early; and a brother, Rev. Ned Duncan. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Lewis Duncan; daughter, Molly Blanton and husband, Kevin, of Shelby; two grandchildren, Adeline Powell, and husband, Aaron, of Shelby, Nicolas Blanton of Shelby; and his feline companion, "Oreo" Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 23, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Danny West and the Rev. Paul McManus officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The Rev. Randy Blanton will officiate the private burial at Cleveland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local church. Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
