Duncan, Annie Lois Revis

June 1, 1934 - July 17, 2020 Annie Lois Revis Duncan, 86, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 17, 2020, at Rose Hill Retirement Community. Mrs. Duncan was born June 1, 1934, in Buncombe County, to the late Charles Walter Revis and Carrie Frances Wright Revis. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She worked for Marion Manufacturing for many years then went to work as a teacher's aide for McDowell County Schools. She enjoyed traveling and working with children and volunteered as a foster grandparent. She always loved to help children learn to read. She was a faithful caregiver to her mother, her husband and her son for many years. Mrs. Duncan was an avid gardener and loved flowers. She was a talented seamstress; she made many costumes, clothes, drapes, and many other things. She also enjoyed crocheting. She was an excellent cook and liked to cook for others, especially her grandchildren. She was a very active and devoted grandmother, always involved in their lives. She took great pleasure in caring for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Ray Duncan; and her son, Archie Ray Duncan. Those left behind to cherish Mrs. Duncan's memory are two children, Sandra Biggerstaff (Mike) of Lenoir, and Michael Duncan (Teresa) of Marion; two brothers, Billy Joe Revis of Marion, and Wade Revis of Old Fort; one beloved sister, Doris Hitt of Nebo; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., today (Sunday, July 19), at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Duncan's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Paul Baker and Dr. Dennis Love officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, following the service. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
