Deyton, Teddy Archie

June 27, 2020 Teddy Archie Deyton, 70, of Nebo, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital. A native of McDowell County, North Carolina, Teddy was born to the late Charlie Deyton and Effie Belle Bryant Deyton. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Known by all as a hard worker, Teddy retired from textile industry but worked part time for McDowell County. He was humble and would always be willing to do anything for anybody. A member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, Teddy was faithful to his Lord and his church. He loved his kids and grandchildren, who affectionately called him, "Papoo." In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by seven siblings, Dennis Wilson, Franklin, Bobby, and Donald Deyton, Flora Duncan, Loretta Baker, and Zelda Rhom. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Smith Deyton; two sons, Kevin Deyton (Laura) and Darren Deyton (Amy); three precious grandchildren, Isabella, Nova, and Adalyn; two sisters, Lora Duncan (Max) and Lorraine Greer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Mr. Deyton's life will be held at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, today (Tuesday, June 30, 2020), at 3:00 p.m with Rev. Rick Wood officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church. A private committal service will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing will be observed. If you are unable or uncomfortable attending, the family completely understands. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Deyton family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
528 Veterans Drive
Marion, NC 28752
3:00PM
528 Veterans Drive
Marion, NC 28752
