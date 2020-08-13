Day, Jewell R.

October 9, 1924 - August 11, 2020 Jewell R. Day, 95, of Marion, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Retirement Center. Jewell was born Oct. 9, 1924, in McDowell County, to the late John Thomas Reel Sr. and Winnie Mae Lail Reel. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she held several positions over the years. She loved her church and her church family. She retired from Drexel Heritage Furnishings and after retirement worked as a Walmart greeter for a period of time. Jewell's family lovingly remembers her as a fabulous cook! She was very devoted to her parents and was a loving and faithful wife. In her free time she enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She also enjoyed Halloween and making homemade items for the trick or treaters. In addition to her parents, Jewell was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred Day; and five siblings, J.T. Reel Jr., Leonard Reel, Jack Reel, Edward Reel and Edna Ruth Tipton. Those left behind to cherish Jewell's memory are her brother, Carl Reel of Marion; sister, Lila "Bette" Jackson and husband, Fred, of Hayesville; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to say "Thank you" to Tracy, Nancy and all the staff of Rose Hill Retirement Center and Luanne Walker and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for the excellent and compassionate care given to Jewell and her family. Everyone went above and beyond what was expected and they could not have asked for better care. A private graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Jewell's memory are asked to consider, The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1166, Marion, NC 28752; Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043; or Bethlehem Community Cemetery, c/o Bob Smith, 656 Old Fort Sugar Hill Rd., Old Fort, NC 28762. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
