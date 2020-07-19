Davis, Elsie Marie Epley
February 6, 1936 - July 17, 2020 Elsie Marie Epley Davis, 84, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020, at her granddaughter's residence. Born February 06, 1936, in Rutherford County, she was born to the late Badger Bryant Epley and Lula Haynes. Mrs. Davis worked in the cotton mill as well as the finishing department at Drexel Heritage. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Lee Davis, who passed away June 05, 1996, and nine siblings, Elvin Epley, Etter Miller, Vernon Epley, Ethel Owens, Edward Epley, Aline Champion, James Epley, Joyce Toney, and Louise Cuthbertson. Those left to cherish her memory are six sons, Eddie Davis (Julie), Calvin Davis, Marvin Davis (Judy), Dennis Davis, Kenneth Davis, and Wayne Davis (Becky); 14 grandchildren, Brian, Loretta, Luke, Joseph, Isaac, Sally, Leslie, Amanda, Billy, Beth, Harley, Curtis, Josie, and Gean; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Hudgins. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2:00 o'clock p.m., in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00, prior to the service. Burial will follow at North Catawba Cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Davis family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

