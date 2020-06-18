Davis, Cecil

April 27, 1939 - June 15, 2020
Cecil Ulysses Davis, 81, of Chapel Hill, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at UNC Hospital.
Cecil was born in Old Fort, April 27, 1939, to the late Richard Clyde Davis and Margaret Lytle Davis.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Roger Davis.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Anna Davis; two sons, Spencer Davis and wife, Susan, of Chapel Hill, Robert Davis of Old Fort; brother, C.L. Davis and wife, Judy, of Morganton; two sisters, Doris Meadows of Asheville, Grace Elliott of Old Fort; four grandchildren, Brittany Vickers and husband, Mitch, Wesley Davis and wife, Ashlei, John Davis, Holly Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Bristol Vickers and Bentley Davis.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 18, at 11 a.m., at Lystra Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Williford presiding.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Cecil's memory to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory www.donaldsonfunerals.com
