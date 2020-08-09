You have permission to edit this article.
Davis, Albert E.
Davis, Albert E.

March 13, 1943 - August 5, 2020 Albert E. Davis, 77, of Nebo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Davis. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Davis family.

