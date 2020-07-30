Creasman, Alvin Ray
Alvin Ray Creasman, 73, of Nebo, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Aug 4
Memorial Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
1:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, North Carolina 28752
