Creasman, Alvin Ray

Alvin Ray Creasman, 73, of Nebo, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Service information
Aug 4
Memorial Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, North Carolina 28752
