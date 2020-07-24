Courtney, Henry Lee Allen

July 22, 2020 - July 22, 2020 Henry Lee Allen Courtney, infant son of Michael Allen and Hailey Lee Hensley Courtney, was born on the morning of Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and met the eyes of Jesus on the same day. He was preceded in death by a sister, Amelia Grace Courtney; maternal grandfather, Marty Branton; and a paternal grandfather, Robert Courtney, Sr. Henry, who was a precious gift from the Lord, is survived by, along with his parents, one sister, McKenzie Lee Courtney; maternal grandparents, Jason and Tammy Hensley and Annette Branton; paternal grandparents, Melinda and Bobby Courtney; maternal great-grandparents, Dennis and Gail Hensley; and paternal great-grandparents, Diane and Ronnie McKinney. Also surviving Henry are a maternal great-grandmother, Margaret Branton; paternal great-grandmother, Brenda Joy; his aunts and uncles, Josh Courtney, Rick and Elizabeth Courtney, Brooke and Phillip Johnson (Natalee), Lilly Byrd and Austin Hensley (Greyson); and a special sister, Ashtyn Burleson. A service for Henry will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Charity Mission Freewill Baptist Church in Nebo with Pastor Dennis Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Hensley Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Courtney family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
2183 Deer Park Road
Nebo, NC 28761
12:00PM
2183 Deer Park Road
Nebo, NC 28761
