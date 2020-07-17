Causby, Heather R.

May 1, 1985 - July 13, 2020 Heather R. Causby, age 35, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence. The daughter of Richard and Denise Causby of Nebo, North Carolina, she was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina on May 01, 1985. She was preceded in death by one brother, Nathan Crosby; one sister, Tasha Causby; paternal grandparents, Mildred and Jay Causby; and maternal grandparents, Dorothy and John Middleton Jr. Heather was known as being a daredevil and enjoyed riding four wheelers. Having a passion for music, she would light up the room with her infectious smile and laughter. Heather loved the Lord and loved to read her Bible. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one niece, Blaise Causby; and her fiancé, Mark Thomas. A celebration of Heather's life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Mr. Josh Dobson and Rev. Sherman Middleton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Miss Causby's memory asked to consider, Freedom Life Ministries, P.O. Box 1134, Marion, North Carolina 28752. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Causby family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
