Byrd, Charles "Charlie" B.

September 6, 1927 - July 9, 2020 Charles "Charlie" B. Byrd, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020. A native of McDowell County, Charlie was born Sept. 6, 1927, to the late Robert Byrd and Dovie Thomas Byrd. Charlie worked in several capacities during his career working for Arrowhead Knitting, P.G. Machine Shop and Air Preheater. He also volunteered at McDowell County Rescue Squad. Charlie enjoyed playing his harmonica, dancing, traveling and bluegrass. A veteran of the U.S. Navy (SEABEES), Charlie served during World War II. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife Edna Lucille Edwards Byrd. He is survived by his two children, Charles E. Byrd (Annette) of Nebo and Linda Byrd Bivins (Rick) of Hillsborough; six grandchildren, Eddie Byrd, Kari Wilkerson, Shawn Davis, Chad Davis, Casey Fowler and Jennie Morgan; thirteen great-grandchildren, Avery, Abby Lu, Zeke, Rylan, Tatum, Anna, Joseph, Andrew, Sarah, Marc, Luke, Ryleigh and Brayden; and special brothers, Ray Lewis, who was Charlie's sidekick, and Bill Peck. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, at 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with his dear family presiding. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service in Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Charlie's memory are encouraged to consider the PG Fire Department at 2703 US-70, Marion, NC, 28752. The family would like to recognize Charlie's CNA, who took great care of him, Kylie Fischl, Compassionate Hearts, Healthy at Home and the Veterans Affairs. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
