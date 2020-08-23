Burleson, Lucille Forbes

April 10, 1930 - August 21, 2020 Lucille Forbes Burleson, age 90, of Marion, North Carolina, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven on the morning of Friday, August 21, 2020, at Mission Hospital McDowell. A native of McDowell County, she was born on April 10, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Doc and Hattie Roland Forbes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert Burleson, Jr.; four brothers, Rob Forbes, Ed Forbes, Liborn Forbes and Lee Forbes. A wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and sister, Lucille was a servant to others. She was always taking her family under her wing, and will be missed by all who knew her. Lucille was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Marion. She is survived by six children, Marilyn Mitzy Hill, Ken Burleson (Karen), Barbara Anderson, Jimmy Burleson (Joyce), Vivian Hall (James) and Phyllis Parker; one brother, Frank Forbes (Lillian); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Pastor Ken Burleson and Pastor T-Jay Addison officiating. Interment will follow at West Court Cemetery in Marion. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Burleson's memory are asked to consider, The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1166, Marion, North Carolina 28752 or by visiting www.gideons.org. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Burleson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
