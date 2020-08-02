Bradford, Phillip E.

July 14, 1944 - July 31, 2020 On the morning of Friday, July 31, 2020, Mr. Phillip E. Bradford, age 76, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in Nebo, with his daughter by his side. The son of the late Fate and Effie MacBee Fortner, he was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina on July 14, 1944. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Simpson Bradford, who passed away March 24, 2019. A simple, grateful man, Phillip worked for many years at Broyhill and had a passion for building model cars. During his journey at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation, it done his heart good to color inspirational pictures and give them to the staff to brighten their day. A member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church, Phillip truly loved the Lord, his church family and gospel music. In fact, he cherished the music therapy the he received while under hospice care. Phillip is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bradford; five grandchildren, Ariana Hunter, Quincey Hunter, Kinsley Stewart, Kimora Stewart and Kellen Kincaid (whom he cherished); special cousin and caregivers, Patricia and Cletis Severs; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ann Vance and Joyce Hawkins (Dennis); and three brothers-in-law, Ray Williams, Frank Williams (Colene) and Gary Wilson. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Phillip's life will be held at a later date and will be announced once it has been confirmed. In lieu of flowers and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asked that you please make snack and/or drink donations to the staff/caregivers at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation, 306 Deer Park Road, Nebo, North Carolina. For your safety, please place any donations outside near the main entrance. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Tonya Harris and the staff of CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care, along with the staff of Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided Mr. Bradford and his family. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Bradford family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
