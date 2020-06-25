Boyd, Paul F.

FROM A DAUGHTER'S PERSPECTIVE: "I have no time to think about dying, I'm too busy thinking about living". Paul F. Boyd Reaching the blessed age of 90 years old, Paul Boyd lived longer than any generation on both sides of his family. He not only lived but lived abundantly in body, soul and spirit until the Father called him home, even to the extent of driving the road wherever he wanted to go with his little Sarah (dog who was his sidekick). HE WAS COMMITTED TO LIVING and I think of the scripture, Psalm 118:17(KJV). 17 I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord. Dad ran a good race and fought a good fight. His much loved and often cited quote was "it's not what's under the hood girls, but what's behind the wheel that counts". Dad was a successful man in the plans and purposes of the Father for his life. Indeed, God completed what He started in Dad's life. He was the salt of the earth and proclaimed the good news of Jesus Christ wherever he went and with every opportunity. This was his first and foremost priority...just sharing Jesus in both word and deed. Dad was a Gideon a great portion of his life with deep desire to get the Word of God into the world, mostly by one-on-one sharing to a lost and hurting heart. We would venture to say there are hundreds of little Gideon Bibles out there with the name of the recipient signed therein after they had prayed with Dad to receive Christ as Savior. Paul Boyd loved his family second only to the Lord. Married 65 years, Mom was priceless and the passion of his heart, truly his soul mate. His "girls" and son-in-law, David are his life and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his joy and motivation. Dad actually loved all children with a passion that only could come from God. Paul Boyd is a friend to many and many are the testimonies of love deeds, sacrifice and help for someone in need. A dear brother, uncle and friend, if you needed him, he was there. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren important things about life, things that would help carry them through so they could navigate their own way successfully. HIS LOVE FOR HIS COUNTRY WAS UNMATCHED. HE WAS A PATRIOT IN EVERY SENSE OF THE WORD and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was very proud to have done so. Lastly, Paul Boyd was a businessman always with that "one business deal" ever in his mind to be had. He dreamed big and lived out those dreams. Being a grading contractor, his love for land and making it beautiful was the "art" form inside the man. One of his greatest accomplishments was the overseeing and construction of Appalachian Christian School in Boone. The legacy Dad leaves is that his children and their children's children forward will all thrive in the presence of the God of their forefather, Paul Frank Boyd, Psalm 102. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Dad left Earth for his beloved Heavenly Home. There, he got to see the face of the One he had loved most and worshiped for 90 years.... JESUS. He was also reunited with his most endeared loved ones: parents, Jessie and Everette Boyd; three brothers, Max, Joe and Harold Boyd; and one sister, Shirley Washburn. He also got to meet three grandchildren he never knew, and see his two grandsons, Richard Blust and Seth Norton, once again. Left behind on Earth are his wife, Margaret Fisher Boyd; and three daughters, Cynthia Boyd Blust, Camellia Boyd Brown and Sharon Boyd Peterson. Also grieving his physical departure are his seven grandchildren, Andrew Hensley (Vanessa) and their three sons, Grant, Issac and Elijah, Ally Hensley Garcia (Oliver), and their two daughters, Livy and Rosie, Gabriel Duran, Clayton Blust and Graham Blust, Gabrielle and Michael Brown; his brother, Van Boyd; and sisters, Peggy Tipton and Linda Smith; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews will also miss him greatly. WE LOVE YOU HUSBAND, DADDY AND PAW PAW, brother, uncle and friend. WE WILL SEE YOU SOON; in a moment or two.... YOUR AWAITING LOVED ONES. A service to celebrate the life of Paul will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at New Manna Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Shirley officiating. Interment, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force, will follow at Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Boyd's memory are asked to consider, The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1166, Marion, North Carolina or by visiting www.gideons.org. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Boyd family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.
