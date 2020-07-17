Benge, Charles "Charlie" Kenneth

July 14, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Kenneth Benge, 73, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Service information
Jul 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 25, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Chapel Hill Baptist Church
