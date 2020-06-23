Anthony, Ellis "E.C."

Ellis "E.C." Anthony July 29, 1943 - June 21, 2020 Ellis "E.C." Anthony, 76, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Sunday morning, June 21, 2020 at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. A native of Swain County, North Carolina, E.C. was born on July 29, 1943 to the late Ivan Denny Anthony and Emma McClure Anthony. He was a 1963 graduate of Pleasant Gardens High School, and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Anthony was a faithful member of Dysartsville Baptist Church, and he was a founding member of the Dysartsville Fire Department. He worked at the Clinchfield Cotton Mills, Dover Insulation, and he later retired from Truett Insulation. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. E.C. was also an avid fan of classic country music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marila Braswell and Norma Hollifield. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Rosa Marie Suttles Anthony; two sisters, Elouise Anthony and Algerine Gouge; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are special friends Dennis and Denise Thompson, Jeff Mills, and Nick, Reanna, Rowan, and Wren Edwards. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Anthony family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.