North, South Korea conduct missile tests hours apart

Missiles fired from a submarine are more difficult to detect and destroy by an adversary than those launched from mobile launch pads or fixed silos on land.

According to South Korean President Moon Jae In's office, the SLBM was fired from a 3,000-ton-class submarine. The missile covered the intended distance and reached its target, it said.

Moon monitored the submarine missile test as it happened.

He said afterwards through a spokesperson that it had been planned long in advance but that "neverthless, our improved missile performance can be a sure deterrent to North Korea's provocation."

Wednesday's military tests began with the North's test-firing of two ballistic missiles.

According to the South Korean military, the North Korean missiles flew 800 kilometers toward the Sea of Japan after being launched inland.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga condemned the test, saying it threatened "the peace and security of Japan and the region."

The launch came two days after Pyongyang announced a successful test-fire of what it said was a new type of long-range cruise missile. It was the North's first missile test in six months.