No goats, no glory: Running of the Goats 5k set for WNC Nature Center

ASHEVILLE — This spring, runners will have a new opportunity to run wild at the WNC Nature Center.

Friends of the WNC Nature Center will host its inaugural Running of the Goats 5k and Nature Walk on Sunday, April 25.

The event will take place in and around the WNC Nature Center with several options for runners and walkers.

Participants can run or walk the 3.1-mile course, which starts and ends at the Nature Center. During this chip-timed race, runners will begin by catching a glimpse of the goats, bears, birds and otters before heading out on a rolling, paved course on Azalea Road by the John B. Lewis Soccer Fields.

While the goats will not actually be running in the race, they will be on the sidelines to cheer on runners, as the first part of the course passes by the barnyard.

There is also an option to choose a non-competitive Nature Walk inside the Nature Center. The walk will wind its way along a 1-mile paved route to see the animals while enjoying the park at a more leisurely pace.

This self-guided tour will include fun, nature-related prompts and activities along the path. To ensure that the animals do not become stressed, running is not permitted along the Nature Walk course.