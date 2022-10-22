Niko is a 12-year-old neutered male in need of a new home because he has not adjusted well to having... View on PetFinder
A Marion man accused of squatting in a home faces drugs and weapon charges, authorities said on Thursday.
The Dollar General store at 746 E. Court St. in Marion is temporarily closed and as of Thursday, the reasons for this are unclear.
Full-time staff at Morganton's Catawba Brewing Co. get lay-off notices; future of tasting room uncertain
It's still not clear whether Morganton's tasting room will remain open.
A man accused of stealing motorcycles left his cellphone at the crime scene, authorities said on Tuesday.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Old Fort has a country store in the middle of town that features the works of local artists and crafters while continuing a local family’s tradition.
A crew from McDowell County was among those earning honors in Overland Park, Kansas on Oct. 15.
HILDEBRAN — A Thursday night disturbance led to a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 that ended in a crash and deputies finding an infant inside the vehicle.
Hiker falls 45 feet from Hawksbill, rescuers give blood transfusion in Linville Gorge, officials say
Burke County rescuers conducted a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save someone’s life after they fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday night.
A Marion drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence argued he didn’t get enough credit for naming names.