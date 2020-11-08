You can find gift items at the Marion Tailgate Market

If you’re looking to unique gift items, check out the Marion Tailgate Market.
There is a great selection of fall yard décor, honey, local grown meats and home-made goodies such as pickles, relish and jams & jellies, fried pies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. Stop by and support a local artisan.
Come out and support your local farmer. The Tuesday Market will continue through Dec. 8. The Market is open every Tuesday, 3: to 5:30 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
• No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
• Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
• One customer at a time for each vendor table.
• Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
• Only handle product you are purchasing.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson Street and Logan Street.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website.
We’re on a pumpkin roll. Pumpkin roll I love it! Let’s try pumpkin French toast. I love French toast and this would be great if you have breakfast guest.
See you at the Market.
Pumpkin Pie French Toast
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/8 teaspoon cloves
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons brown sugar
8 slices of bread
Directions
Mix the eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg and brown sugar in low flat bowl for easy dipping.
Heat a pan over medium heat.
Dip the bread into the egg mixture on both sides and grill in a pan until lightly golden brown, about 2-3 minute per side.
