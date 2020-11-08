You can find gift items at the Marion Tailgate Market

If you’re looking to unique gift items, check out the Marion Tailgate Market.

There is a great selection of fall yard décor, honey, local grown meats and home-made goodies such as pickles, relish and jams & jellies, fried pies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. Stop by and support a local artisan.

Come out and support your local farmer. The Tuesday Market will continue through Dec. 8. The Market is open every Tuesday, 3: to 5:30 p.m.

To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:

• No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.

• Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.

• One customer at a time for each vendor table.

• Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.

• Only handle product you are purchasing.