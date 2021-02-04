Worker seriously injured in flash fire at Auria in Old Fort

One person was flown by air ambulance after being seriously injured in a flash fire at the Auria plant in Old Fort on Thursday.

The flash fire incident happened at 12:11 p.m. at the Auria plant, located at 1506 East Main St. in Old Fort.

Paramedics from McDowell Emergency Services, along with the Old Fort Fire Department, were called to Auria due to a flash fire involving propane. A contractor was working on a vaporizer outside the facility when the incident occurred, according to a news release.

One patient in serious condition was airlifted by MAMA helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Additional details were not available at deadline Thursday.

Originally named Collins & Aikman, the plant in Old Fort later became International Automotive Components (IAC) in 2007 and then in 2017 the name was changed to Auria when it came under new ownership.

Auria’s automotive product lines include highly-engineered soft trim and acoustical solutions focused on creating the comfortable automotive interior environment customers demand. The plant has made interior carpet for automobiles manufactured by Honda, Toyota and Ford, among others. The carpet for automobile interiors goes through a molding process where it is shaped and cut to fit in whatever automobile it is being made for. Robots precisely cut the pieces into shape using high-pressure water jets.