Work underway to replace footbridges in Old Fort

After years of waiting, the work to install two new footbridges in Old Fort finally got underway Thursday afternoon.

In May 2018, Tropical Storm Alberto swept through McDowell County. The massive storm caused serious flooding and mudslides in the county. Old Fort took the brunt of Tropical Storm Alberto as multiple roadways were shut down and heavy damage was reported. The footbridge at the Mountain Gateway Museum was destroyed by rising waters of Mill Creek, two bridges washed away on Mill Creek Road and Old U.S. 70 and many residents were without power. Downtown Old Fort was under several feet of water during one night.

Since then, local officials sought to get a disaster declaration from the state for damage from Alberto in the town of Old Fort, the city of Marion and McDowell County. Old Fort Finance Officer Renee Taylor said Emergency Services Director William Kehler battled with the state of North Carolina for three years to get this declaration, which would help local communities repair the damage caused by Alberto.

“Finally in the middle of year of 2020, the state declared the storm as a disaster,” said Taylor.

The state agreed to assist with 75% of the cost for repairing the damage and replacing the two footbridges that were destroyed by the flood waters.