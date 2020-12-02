Woody Ayers selected as new mayor pro tem for Marion

The Marion City Council selected Councilman Woody Ayers to become the new mayor pro tem during the regular Tuesday meeting. This action was taken after Juanita Doggett, the previous mayor pro tem, announced she would immediately step down from that position and will not seek re-election to the City Council in 2021.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting included election of a mayor pro tem, which is the member of the City Council that presides over the meetings when the mayor is absent. Mayor Steve Little said the council usually doesn’t select a new mayor pro tem on an annual basis.
Mayor Pro Tem Doggett said she appreciates the council entrusting her with this position but after giving the matter a lot of thought, she felt the need to step down now because of health issues in her family. She’s had to miss a few meetings because of health concerns in her family. She said she would have to take over running council meetings if Little is absent.
Doggett also said she would not seek another term on council next year.
After Doggett’s announcement, the council took nominations for the next mayor pro tem. Councilwoman Ann Harkey nominated Councilman Don Ramsey for the position. Doggett nominated Ayers to be her replacement. Harkey’s nomination for Ramsey did not receive a second. Doggett’s nomination for Ayers received a second from Councilman Billy Martin.
Next, the City Council voted unanimously to select Ayers as the next mayor pro tem.
Ayers was not there at the City Hall and participated in Tuesday’s meeting through a speaker phone. He said he has not tested positive for COVID-19 but may have been exposed to someone who is positive.
After the vote, Ayers said he appreciates the confidence that the council has placed in him.
Support Local Journalism
Doggett will remain a council member from now until her term expires in December 2021. She has served almost 12 years as a council member and was the first woman elected to the Marion City Council. Last year, she became the first woman to be Marion’s mayor pro tem.
She said to The McDowell News that she will turn 70 next year and it was time for someone younger to serve on council. She added Ayers will be a good mayor pro tem.
In other business, the City Council held a public hearing about the annexation of 25.34 acres of property on Barnes Road. This property is owned by McDowell County and will become the site for the new base and headquarters for McDowell Emergency Medical Services.
After hearing no comments from the public, council voted unanimously to annex the property.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
• Approved an ordinance to close Main Street between Fort and New streets for a community Christmas Eve service to be held by First Baptist Church on Thursday, Dec. 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., subject to approval by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The Christmas Eve service will be held outside, with face masks required and social distancing practiced.
• Denied a request for speed humps on Blue Ridge Street, due to non-compliance with the city's traffic calming policy, as a result of a speed and traffic study recently conducted by Isothermal Planning and Development Commission.
• Heard the report from City Manager Bob Boyette. He stated that the white dogwood tree in front of the City Hall has died. This tree was planted 20 years ago to honor former City Manager Earl Daniels. After consulting with the Daniels family, another white dogwood tree will be planted as a replacement.
• Talked about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could affect future council meetings. For the past several months, all those present at council meetings wear face masks and practice social distancing. But with the recent increase in positive test numbers in McDowell, the council will probably go back to holding meetings in 2021 with members at remote locations as they did earlier this year. Tuesday’s meeting will be the only regular meeting of the City Council for this month. But the City Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and it will be done on Zoom. The purpose of this meeting is for the City Council to conduct a planning session to discuss current and future projects and priorities. Members of the public can listen to this meeting by dialing 1-646-558-8656 and typing in the meeting code 87157718632 and the password 825364. For more information, contact City Clerk Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551. Mayor Steve Little again emphasized the need to wear masks in public as a way to slow down the spread of COVID-19. “It sets an example and it’s proven to be successful,” said the mayor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!