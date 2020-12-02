Woody Ayers selected as new mayor pro tem for Marion

• Talked about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could affect future council meetings. For the past several months, all those present at council meetings wear face masks and practice social distancing. But with the recent increase in positive test numbers in McDowell, the council will probably go back to holding meetings in 2021 with members at remote locations as they did earlier this year. Tuesday’s meeting will be the only regular meeting of the City Council for this month. But the City Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. and it will be done on Zoom. The purpose of this meeting is for the City Council to conduct a planning session to discuss current and future projects and priorities. Members of the public can listen to this meeting by dialing 1-646-558-8656 and typing in the meeting code 87157718632 and the password 825364. For more information, contact City Clerk Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551. Mayor Steve Little again emphasized the need to wear masks in public as a way to slow down the spread of COVID-19. “It sets an example and it’s proven to be successful,” said the mayor.