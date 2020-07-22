WNC Bigfoot Festival cancelled for 2020

The WNC Bigfoot Festival, McDowell County’s biggest event two years running, is cancelled for 2020.

On Friday, the committee for the festival issued a statement on Facebook that “with extreme regret” this year’s event will not take place.

“To the fans and festival goers — We are exploring every Avenue for the continuation of this festival for years to come,” reads the statement. “To the vendors — We have sent emails with instructions and options.”

The WNC Bigfoot Festival for 2020 was originally planned to become a two-day event for Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19 and would cover more of downtown Marion.

“We were looking forward to this year’s festival as I'm sure the large majority of you were,” reads the statement from the festival committee. “We had lots of new things planned as well as a bigger area and multiple days. Now we will look forward to planning next year’s event and reconnecting with everyone. Until next year keep on rockin!”

The McDowell News heard Friday from Joneric Bruner of Bigfoot 911, the local group Bigfoot investigation group that organizes the festival. He is the son of John Bruner, who started Bigfoot 911 and the festival.