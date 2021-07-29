WNC Afield: You belong with the wildflowers

Stay with it. Don’t let the constant climb with ordinary surroundings disappoint you. Trust me, the payoff is worth it. Maybe, if you look hard enough, a mama bear will be rooting for a few bugs that have dug in up on the hillside.

At about 1.5 miles, the trees thin and you begin to see open spaces ahead of you. Look up and to the left; the building on the top of the hill is the Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center and the most distant part of this loop of the trail.

The research center is planned to be one of 32 similar learning centers in a network. The network hopes to increase the understanding of natural science in our national parks. The most important thing for us is the very comfortable bench that sits on the observation deck, built, I’m sure, for the sole purpose of allowing us to enjoy a snack.

As you take a short break, and you take in the panorama of North Carolina and Tennessee mountains, you will see a path that has been mowed through the natural grassland that heads down the hill and back to the entry road. This is the way home.

As you take the path home, I urge you not to get into “hike” mode when you walk down the grassy slope. It’s time to just amble down the path and enjoy the wildflowers that densely populate the hillside.