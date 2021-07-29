WNC Afield: You belong with the wildflowers

We have been on some fairly strenuous hikes in the last few weeks so I wanted to hike somewhere that would allow me to just play along and not take it too seriously.
Confucius said, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” I’m starting to identify more and more with that “slowly” part.
There may be a little huffing and puffing, but I think you’ll appreciate that there are no rock steps, no wooden stairways, and none of those logs placed across the trail that seem to be about a foot farther away than your normal step.
Take your time and enjoy this little journey.
Hemp Hill Road Trail
Difficulty: Moderate. I looked at a lot of reviews for this hike. Some rated it as easy, but some rated it as moderate. For me, anytime I hike uphill for 2 miles without a break in the incline, it’s at least moderate. That’s just my opinion. If it proves to be easy for you, give yourself a pat for being in good shape.
Shoes: This is a Forest Service road, so any shoe that allows you to walk comfortably on small gravel and sand will work. Based on the condition of the roadbed, I don’t think rain will be a factor for shoe type.
Time: Plan on a couple of hours at the minimum. When you get to the top, there will be a lot to see. Allow yourself some time to rest and contemplate.
Distance/Elevation: My definition for this type of trail is a lollypop route: Out for a while, then start a loop trail, finish the loop and head back on the original route. Elevation gain is about 840 feet.
Safety: Since you will be on the service road most of the time, things that creep and crawl should not be a bother, but watch for those leaves of three. Poison oak/ivy is plentiful this year.
Expect bikes and horses on the road. They should not pose a problem at all. The road is wide and flat from side to side.
We heard of bear and elk sightings on this trail, but no joy for us. Bears will probably want to leave you alone, but elks are notoriously aggressive. The only advice I have found is to not turn your back to them. I’m not sure why. Maybe they are more forgiving when they can see the tears in your eyes.
There are no restrooms close to the trailhead. At the most distant point of the loop, you will find the Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center. They have excellent restrooms. They were closed when we were there, but my research says that the restrooms are often open to the public. I would not count on it, but you might get lucky.
Courtesy: These days, it seems to be more common to meet and talk to other hikers. On this hike we met a group at the summit. They were knowledgeable of other trails and the area in general. They provided great tips for future hikes.
HOW TO GET THERE:
If you use Google Maps, query “Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center.” You won’t see the trail, but if you follow the map, it will take you to the trailhead.
From Marion, we headed west on Interstate 40 to exit 20. Loop to the right and under the freeway. Stay on U.S. 276/Jonathan Creek Road until you reach Grindstone Road on the right. Hard right turn onto Grindstone and follow it until it ends at Hemphill Road (you will see two spellings of Hemp Hill). Turn right on Hemphill and stay on this road until it winds and climbs through a couple of small communities before turning into a dirt road. Shortly after the road becomes dirt, you will see the FS Gate. Find a place to park on the edge of the road. From Marion, expect to spend a little less than 1.5 hours for travel time.
THE TRAIL:
From the car, head up and through the passage at the FS gate. You will be walking on the Forest Service road until you reach the summit of the trail.
You will see immediately that easy doesn’t mean boring. The hardwood canopy is high above as you start your uphill walk. Off on the right side, the terrain drops steeply away from you, so don’t wander off the road. The left side rises as steeply as the right falls.
For the next mile or so, the surroundings are not that much different than many of the trails we have hiked in the past.
Stay with it. Don’t let the constant climb with ordinary surroundings disappoint you. Trust me, the payoff is worth it. Maybe, if you look hard enough, a mama bear will be rooting for a few bugs that have dug in up on the hillside.
At about 1.5 miles, the trees thin and you begin to see open spaces ahead of you. Look up and to the left; the building on the top of the hill is the Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center and the most distant part of this loop of the trail.
The research center is planned to be one of 32 similar learning centers in a network. The network hopes to increase the understanding of natural science in our national parks. The most important thing for us is the very comfortable bench that sits on the observation deck, built, I’m sure, for the sole purpose of allowing us to enjoy a snack.
As you take a short break, and you take in the panorama of North Carolina and Tennessee mountains, you will see a path that has been mowed through the natural grassland that heads down the hill and back to the entry road. This is the way home.
As you take the path home, I urge you not to get into “hike” mode when you walk down the grassy slope. It’s time to just amble down the path and enjoy the wildflowers that densely populate the hillside.
If you can make this trip in late spring or early summer, the wildflowers are going to capture you in a massive bouquet. They’re everywhere. They will encircle you with numerous varieties of natural beauty. Get some pictures and take time to soak up some of this beauty. The panorama is great, but this is the real payoff.
When the grass trail ends at the service road, turn right and head downhill to the car. It’s a cruise now so just relax.
Now that you’re on the way home, you might notice some of the vivid colors of different wildflowers that are along the side of the road and down in the valleys.
If you have friends or family who like the natural beauty of wildflowers, I urge you to take them along. If you do, I wouldn’t be surprised if you hear “thank you” tossed around. If they sound serious, see if you can parlay that into a free lunch.