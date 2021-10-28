WNC Afield: Work up an appetite on the Fonta Flora Trail

The boardwalk ends at a nice, flat trail through the woods. At about a half-mile, the path forks. Take the trail to the right and cross the highway into the woods on the other side.

Now you begin winding at a very slight incline back toward the hillside. Soon, the trail intersects with another coming from the main trailhead. Take a left turn and head further away from the highway.

Before long, Wolf Pit Road appears on your left. The trail will parallel the road for a while. With a pronounced left turn, the trail goes straight across Wolf Pit and continues through the woods. The trail begins to climb and fall for the next half-mile. This is probably the most strenuous part of the hike. After this section, things get very level. Stay alert through this section. The curves and grade changes are abrupt.

Continue across another Forest Service road as you parallel the highway. A little more climbing and the curvy trail heads back to the paved road. Cross the road and start on the nice, wide gravel path. Turn right and you can see the Linville Bridge ahead. The trail is straight, wide, and flat.

Follow the gravel path until you cross the Linville River Bridge. You will be on the edge of the highway. Ahead is a left turn from the highway to a wide gravel road. The road heads toward a recreational vehicle parking area.