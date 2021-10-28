WNC Afield: Work up an appetite on the Fonta Flora Trail

Very soon I am going to offer a hike that will be a little over 8 miles, one way, and is extremely family friendly. It is part of the Fonta Flora State Trail system but, at this time, it is not quite ready for through hiking.
As hikers, we often want to cross every “T” and dot every “I.” So, before I introduce the new section of FFST, I need to tell you about this section that not only acts as a connector between the original trail and the new section, but is actually a very pleasant day-hike that will also allow some time for the all-important lunch.
Like most of our adventures, there are several ways to approach any route we decide to take. I offer this one as an out-and-back but you will immediately see that it could be a point-to-point if you want to stage your transportation. You will also notice that there are several ways to get from point A to point B. If this looks attractive to you, check out the maps and plan your trip. I think this is another safe, fun, and fairly easy trip.
Fonta Flora State Trail – Linville Access Area to Linville Bridge
Difficulty: Easy/Moderate. Feels good under your foot. Minimal rocks and roots. Minor elevation change.
Shoes: Almost any shoe that you like. The trail is new and is mostly dirt with a few roots. We saw a lot of running shoes but no hiking boots. I’m sure boots would work fine but a lighter shoe may be more comfortable.
Time: Expect to spend about two hours on the trail. It is an out-and-back, so you can regulate your time. There are some views but I don’t think you will feel the need for long stops. This is the type of trail that makes you want walk rather than amble along through the countryside.
Distance/Elevation: This section of trail is so new that there is not a definitive map of this exact route yet available. We measured the total distance between 5.5 and 6 miles. I think that is a pretty good guess. My GPS had the elevation gain at 436 feet.
Safety: Fonta Flora is designed to accommodate hikers and bikers. Plan to encounter bikes from both directions. For the most part, you will be able to see them in plenty of time but there are some steep, tight turns on the trail that can surprise you. Stay alert. We found the bikers to be courteous and careful. I don’t think you will experience any difficulty.
The closest restroom is at the main trailhead which is about a mile from the boat ramp area. The main trailhead is marked by the big metal tree.
Courtesy: The Fonta Flora is becoming a very popular trail system. Regardless of when you hike, expect to see other hikers and several bikes. I have never had a problem from crowded trails. Everyone knows what to expect and how to maintain a proper distance. Just be watchful around the sharp curves.
HOW TO GET THERE:
These days, the easiest way to find a spot is the GPS or Google Maps. Find the intersection of State Highway 126 and Fish Hatchery Road. You’ll see the trail head and parking. From the main trailhead, go toward Marion for about a mile. The boat launching area is on the right. It is now labeled, “Linville Access Area – Fonta Flora County Park.” There is ample signage. You should have no problem finding it. There are spaces marked for cars with boat trailers. Try to use the smaller spots designated just for cars.
As you look at the lake, the trail starts from the far right of the parking area.
THE TRAIL:
At the far right side of the parking area is a low barrier. As you get to it, you’ll see that there is an open space for you to access the trail. You’re on your way.
Immediately, the quality of the trail construction is obvious. One of the pleasures of FFST is the newness and the fresh construction under your foot. Off to the left is a pretty good view of the lake. It’s not ‘ooh, aah,’ but it is pleasant during any season.
In a short distance the trail turns into a very well-constructed boardwalk. The boardwalk continues along the side of the bank and provides a route without disturbing the terrain. It is a well thought-out way to minimize the impact on the natural environment while providing a short, pleasant stroll.
The boardwalk ends at a nice, flat trail through the woods. At about a half-mile, the path forks. Take the trail to the right and cross the highway into the woods on the other side.
Now you begin winding at a very slight incline back toward the hillside. Soon, the trail intersects with another coming from the main trailhead. Take a left turn and head further away from the highway.
Before long, Wolf Pit Road appears on your left. The trail will parallel the road for a while. With a pronounced left turn, the trail goes straight across Wolf Pit and continues through the woods. The trail begins to climb and fall for the next half-mile. This is probably the most strenuous part of the hike. After this section, things get very level. Stay alert through this section. The curves and grade changes are abrupt.
Continue across another Forest Service road as you parallel the highway. A little more climbing and the curvy trail heads back to the paved road. Cross the road and start on the nice, wide gravel path. Turn right and you can see the Linville Bridge ahead. The trail is straight, wide, and flat.
Follow the gravel path until you cross the Linville River Bridge. You will be on the edge of the highway. Ahead is a left turn from the highway to a wide gravel road. The road heads toward a recreational vehicle parking area.
The gravel road sweeps to the right and heads to the second Fonta Flora parking area. Remember this area because this is the spot we will choose when we hike the new trail when it opens to the public. If you want a shorter hike, a second vehicle could be positioned here to make the trail a one way, end-to-end.
For this hike, this is our turn-around point. If you’re having a good walk, time you trip back to the car. See how fast you can go. This is a great exercise trail.
As you drive back to Marion, look for the Fonta Flora Brewery on your left. If they’re open, the beer is good and the food trucks will make you happy. Although, after a 5-mile hike, everything tastes good.