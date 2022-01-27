WNC Afield: Winter wonderland: Snow can turn any trail into a spectacular landscape

Snow day!
We don’t live in snow country, so the event is rare enough to be a treat. At least, most of the time. It changes the reason for a hike. It’s not about the destination or the payoff or even the workout. It is an excuse to be a kid again and play in the snow while maintaining the composure of a serious adult.
I’m offering a snow hike that will not require a lot of preparation. We have explored this trail before so the terrain will not be new. It is a good, well-maintained path underfoot with no surprises. The drive to the trailhead is short and is mostly on main roads.
For me, timing is everything. You have to wait until the roads are safe enough to get to your destination. The trick is to get to the trail before others leave tracks ahead of you, but not so soon you take chances with you safety.
I think you will have fun with this one. Watch the weather and grab the snow storm. After all, as John Steinbeck said, “What good is the warm of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness."
Tom’s Creek Falls
Difficulty: Moderate. The trail is nice and wide and obvious even when covered with snow.
Shoes: A light- to medium-weight hiking boot that supports the ankle. The main thing is to keep your feet warm and dry.
Time: Expect to spend one to one and a half hours on the trail. That is if you take your time and enjoy the nature around you.
Distance: Total distance round-trip to the top of the falls is just a little over a mile. Elevation gain is about 200 feet to the top of the falls.
Safety: This is an easy to moderate trail hike, depending on whether you go to the top of the falls or stay at the bottom and enjoy the view. The route will be slick. That’s part of the purpose for this outing.
There are no restrooms in the area.
Courtesy: Don’t be surprised if you have this trail all to yourself, especially in the cold weather, but I have also seen campers and evidence of campsites along the trail so you might run into an occasional dog that is off the leash. These days, more people want to be out, so there might be a few fellow hikers. You know the current rules. Even in the winter, keep your distance when you pass. Hikers are generally aware and courteous. I’ve never had a problem.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take U.S. 221 North to Woodlawn. After you pass the picnic grounds on the left, the highway starts downhill. Very soon, you will see Huskins Branch Rd. on the left. Turn left onto Huskins Branch Rd. After a short time, you will pass a small white church on the left. Further along, you will cross an unpaved stretch in the road. When you are back on the pavement, you’re very close to the parking area. It will be on your right.
The trail starts from the parking area.
THE TRAIL:
You’ll see the trail as soon as you park. It starts out flat and has some moderate gain as you approach the falls. You may have to look carefully for the slight indentation under the snow.
Normally, I would not recommend a trail that is so short, but the view of the falls covered in ice makes it worthwhile. Just follow the trail from the parking area to the falls. It’s not far enough to get lost even if you wander off the trail. Take your time on this one. Meander down to the stream and check out all the bubbly little spots.
If you have hiked the area in the warmer months you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how much the ice and snow change the terrain. When you get to the falls, you will see some rockwork. It is the remains of an old mica mine. If you look across the stream you will see a pretty big hole in the side of the mountain. On one hike, I decided to explore inside the hole. After a short distance in, I heard something further ahead that sounded bigger than me. I lost my curiosity.
If you walk to the rockwork, you may see a little foot-path. That’s one way to the top of the falls. It is by far, the steepest part of the hike. It can be slippery even in the dry months so watch your step. The little path will be a steep climb to another, wider trail. When you intersect the wider trail, turn to the left and head up to the top of the falls. The trail has a steep and long drop on one side so be careful. Water from the bank on the right will probably be frozen as it crosses the trail to the left so extreme caution is necessary.
For this hike, the top of the falls is as far as I go. As you will see, the trail continues. There is some pretty good hiking beyond the top of the falls but that is another trail to explore. I certainly would not recommend this area for a snow hike.
One of my favorite hiking memories took place in this area. While I was on this trail, a mother bear and her cub also wanted to hike the same path at the same time that I did. She had the right-of-way. If the ground is covered with snow, there could be an abundance of tracks to catalogue.
From the falls, head back on the same path that brought you here. Be very watchful on the slight downhill. There may be frozen puddles under the snow.
Everywhere you look is a photo opportunity. The snow turns this into another world. If you are a veteran winter hiker, this may not be the challenge you want, but if you are looking for a chance to get out alone, or with the family, I can promise you a fun trip. This is a great adventure to see if you like snow hiking without making a major time or equipment commitment.
Now, take your red nose to a coffee shop in Marion and savor the hot liquid as it invades every cell in your body. Wait…did someone say, “cinnamon bun?”