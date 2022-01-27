WNC Afield: Winter wonderland: Snow can turn any trail into a spectacular landscape

The trail starts from the parking area.

THE TRAIL:

You’ll see the trail as soon as you park. It starts out flat and has some moderate gain as you approach the falls. You may have to look carefully for the slight indentation under the snow.

Normally, I would not recommend a trail that is so short, but the view of the falls covered in ice makes it worthwhile. Just follow the trail from the parking area to the falls. It’s not far enough to get lost even if you wander off the trail. Take your time on this one. Meander down to the stream and check out all the bubbly little spots.

If you have hiked the area in the warmer months you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how much the ice and snow change the terrain. When you get to the falls, you will see some rockwork. It is the remains of an old mica mine. If you look across the stream you will see a pretty big hole in the side of the mountain. On one hike, I decided to explore inside the hole. After a short distance in, I heard something further ahead that sounded bigger than me. I lost my curiosity.