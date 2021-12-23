WNC Afield: When the rain comes, don't run and hide your head - go hiking

As you head back to the car, a lot of trails will crisscross the red trail. Just pay attention and follow the markers and you should arrive just above the restrooms. Before you take the stairs down to where the car is parked, notice the elaborate artwork on the bench just outside the restroom door.

This area is less than an hour from Marion and will give you a very pleasant morning or afternoon with a good amount of exercise. We couldn’t resist a stop in Conover for a big bowl of shrimp and grits. Just Google it if you’re interested and savor the day…and the andouille sausage.

AN INVITATION:

Friday, Dec. 31, the Rotary Club of Marion has asked us to lead a hike on the streets of Marion. I will be accompanied by my friend Chuck Abernathy, who is the Economic Development Director for Marion and the former County Manager and who, in my opinion, is one of the best local historians in the county.

The hike will start in the parking lot of the Marion First Baptist Church on Main Street at 7 p.m. We plan to walk a gentle, 2.5-mile loop while Chuck talks about some of the historic homes, gives us the scoop on the survivor of the Battle of Little Big Horn, and provides a little insight on one of the most brutal murders in the town. We plan to be back on Main Street by 9-9:30, so you can have time for your New Year’s plans. There is no cost for the walk, so please join us if you can. I would like to meet some of you and I think this will be a great start for your 2022 hiking goals.