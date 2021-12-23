WNC Afield: When the rain comes, don't run and hide your head - go hiking

The rain has increased in force just enough to make that popping sound when the drops hit the bill of my cap. The fog is caught in the trees along the river, so a good photo is going to be a little more difficult to get than normal conditions would permit.
A couple of previous rainy days have made the trail wet. Not soggy, but slippery when we walk over the protruding roots. The fallen leaves are sticky and curl up around my boots which makes me look more like I’m shuffling than hiking. The wind is not stirring but the chill is more pronounced than it was when we started a half hour ago. My jacket is zipped to the top and I wish I had worn gloves.
Wet weather hiking. I love it. Songwriter Roger Miller wrote, “Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.” I consider myself as one of the former, so when I offer a foul-weather hike, remember, the sun also shines on all the trails we tread in the damp.
It’s just a matter of timing. If you’re like me, a pluviophile, be aware that when I do a rain-hike, that means I choose a trail where the surface will be more accommodating in wet conditions. As much as I like inclement weather, I don’t enjoy slippery, sloppy mud to negotiate. Plus, it’s not good for the trail.
This is a candidate for your data file. It’s a good, anytime or any weather hike. That includes (keep your fingers crossed) snow. I’m confident you will enjoy this one.
Riverbend Park – Red Trail
Difficulty: Easy to moderate. There are a few short, steep sections but most of the route is gentle.
Shoes: I think a light hiking shoe or running shoe will work the best. There were some muddy areas.
Time: Allow two hours. It will depend on the time of year and the times you stop to admire the river or wait while the deer wander around you. Three hours, tops, should get you back to the car.
Distance: My GPS logged 4.2 miles. The elevation from low point to high point is 341 feet. The trail will still give you a little cardio with some of the climbs.
Safety: Even in leafless landscape of the winter, the bicycles are upon you without warning. There is plenty of room to move aside, so I would not expect any difficulties. The bike traffic seems to be more leisurely than aggressive so it is a very minor issue.
There are very nice, running-water, restrooms at the trailhead parking area.
The entire trail is within Riverbend Park, but there were no mask restrictions in the park or the buildings. Things change rapidly, so be prepared.
Courtesy: We were surprised at how few people were hiking. Probably the weather. My guess is that this could become a fairly crowded area in the spring and summer. Everyone we met was pleasant but no stop-and-chat sessions.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, head east on Interstate 40 past Hickory to exit 132. Go off the freeway to the right, then turn left onto N.C. Highway 16. Very soon you will be at a major intersection. Turn tight and remain on N.C. 16 toward Taylorsville. Stay on this road for about 8 miles. Before you cross Lake Hickory, look for the right turn into Riverbend Park. It is well marked.
If you are using Google Maps or your phone app, query Riverbend Park.
THE TRAIL:
After the short entrance road, you will arrive at an ample parking area. We were there on a weekend and found no problem whatsoever in finding a space.
As you look toward the river, the restrooms are above and to the right. If you walk toward the restrooms you should notice a small, mounted box that contains free trail maps. It would not be a bad idea to grab one. There is a paved access road with a chain across the entrance. Walk around the chain and up the paved road for a very short distance. You will see a prominent sign on the left with a red band around the signpost. That’s where you begin your hike. Follow the red marker for the entire route.
The pine straw base of the trail is immediately noticeable under your feet. It feels extremely pleasant but is slightly slick in the wet conditions. The trail heads toward the river on your left and drops with a moderate to fairly steep descent. As you head downhill, you will be turning to the left to get to the edge of the Catawba River.
The first intersection is the only one that confused us. There are two red marking signs. Go straight across the intersection and continue along the river.
The next 4/10 of a mile will give you the best views of the river that you will get on the hike. There are several good spots for photos. The trail will gradually move to the right until there is a hard, sweeping right turn that takes you inland.
At the end of the long inland stretch the trail makes a U-turn to take you back toward the river. There are several trail markers along the path. Just stay on the red and you will complete the loop without difficulty.
A sweeping right turn will begin to lead you uphill. As you climb, be sure to enjoy the high canopy of the pine forest. We saw a few deer wandering through this area. Soon, off to the left, a large field appears. When you see it, you are at the halfway point.
A bit more climbing before you descend to the riparian forest below. Some nice wandering in this area with the abundance of hardwoods. Soon the steepest climb of the hike appears. Climb out into some tall pines again.
As you head back to the car, a lot of trails will crisscross the red trail. Just pay attention and follow the markers and you should arrive just above the restrooms. Before you take the stairs down to where the car is parked, notice the elaborate artwork on the bench just outside the restroom door.
This area is less than an hour from Marion and will give you a very pleasant morning or afternoon with a good amount of exercise. We couldn’t resist a stop in Conover for a big bowl of shrimp and grits. Just Google it if you’re interested and savor the day…and the andouille sausage.
AN INVITATION:
Friday, Dec. 31, the Rotary Club of Marion has asked us to lead a hike on the streets of Marion. I will be accompanied by my friend Chuck Abernathy, who is the Economic Development Director for Marion and the former County Manager and who, in my opinion, is one of the best local historians in the county.
The hike will start in the parking lot of the Marion First Baptist Church on Main Street at 7 p.m. We plan to walk a gentle, 2.5-mile loop while Chuck talks about some of the historic homes, gives us the scoop on the survivor of the Battle of Little Big Horn, and provides a little insight on one of the most brutal murders in the town. We plan to be back on Main Street by 9-9:30, so you can have time for your New Year’s plans. There is no cost for the walk, so please join us if you can. I would like to meet some of you and I think this will be a great start for your 2022 hiking goals.