WNC Afield: Watch out for rocks, roots - and maybe gnomes - on Patton Knob Trail

This week, we visit another state park. Mount Mitchell became the first state park in North Carolina in 1915. The recorded elevation of the mountain is 6,684 feet, making it the highest peak east of the Mississippi River.
Many of us in Western North Carolina know the story of Dr. Elisha Mitchell, who hiked the Black Mountains in order to have accurate measurements and prove the height of the mountain. While hiking, Dr. Mitchell fell from a cliff above a 40-foot waterfall. It is believed he was knocked unconscious, which caused him to drown.
In honor of his work, the highest peak in the Black Mountain range was named for him. Mitchell’s body was originally buried in Asheville but was reburied atop Mount Mitchell a year later.
All in my group agreed that this was one of the prettiest hikes we had ever walked. However, we all agreed that this was also one of the most taxing on our bodies and the least hikeable trails we had ever attempted. Please pay attention to the safety issues before you decide to explore this one.
Patton Knob at Mount Mitchell State Park
Difficulty: I found some trail apps that rate this trail as easy. The very minimum rating I would give this trail is moderate. If this trail was more comfortable under foot, the elevation gain would be easy to moderate but the roots and rocks will require precise foot placement that makes it more strenuous.
Shoes: If you have them, wear your boots to get as much ankle support as possible. Be prepared for water on the ground, even in dryer weather.
Time: This article describes an out-and-back trail. Expect to spend three hours minimum if you go to the turnaround spot.
Distance: We logged 5 miles. You can summit and head back in a slightly shorter distance if you choose. From low point to high point is 974 feet, but there are a couple of ups and downs that will give you a total climbing elevation of about 1,400 feet.
Safety: The biggest issue with safety is the trail itself. I’ll explain this in the trail section. Just be aware of your hiking abilities and your knee and ankle condition.
No horses or bikes on the trail.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the only restrooms we could find at the park visitor center were portable toilets.
Courtesy: We met a few groups on the trail. There were no masks. The trail is narrow in spots, but everyone was aware enough to find a good spot to step aside for others.
If you find park buildings that are open for visitors, you will definitely need to be masked to enter, regardless of vaccination status.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Use your mapping app to find the entrance to Mount Mitchell State Park. No matter where you start, you will eventually be heading east or west on the Blue Ridge Parkway. When you see the large park entrance sign, begin to measure your distance.
At a point that is between .5 and .6 miles from the entrance, you will see a small parking area on the right side of the road. That’s your spot.
THE TRAIL:
From the parking area, look across the road. In the summer, you may have to take a close look. The trail entrance is hidden by the thick foliage. It almost looks like the entrance to a small cave. You will see the Mountains to Sea Trail marker. Take note that there are markers on both sides of the road. You will be climbing the stairs uphill.
As soon as you enter the laurel tunnel you will feel the roots under foot. The trail never gets better. You will need to be very aware of the need for careful foot placement for the entire adventure.
The landscape is immediately impressive. The high altitude flora is everywhere. Long-range views are fewer in the foliage months, but the close-up beauty makes the sacrifice worthwhile. The thick canopy of hardwoods and conifers make it easy for ground coverings to grow in abundance.
From the first steps, the forest gives you a complete show. Start looking for red spruce, fire cherry, yellow birch, mountain ash, and mountain maple. Wildflowers like ox-eye daisy, white snakeroot, purple-fringed orchid, St. John’s wort, and pink turtlehead will be all around the trail in the blooming months.
There are 91 recorded species of birds in the park, including the peregrine falcon. The northern flying squirrel is also an inhabitant of these woods. I had hoped to catch a glimpse of one on the hike but no luck. I did see a couple of squirrels, but neither had the little cap and googles required for flying.
A gentle incline with a couple of mild switchbacks take you up the first slope. It’s the constant, heavily rooted terrain that will give you a workout. As you get to the top of the first slope, the most prominent feature is the green blanket of moss and ferns that gives the landscape a soft-edged, luxurious, fantasy feeling. I almost would not have been surprised to see little gnomes scurrying around us.
When the top of the first slope is achieved, you head down, what is now, a south-facing slope. The terrain changes from lots of roots to more rocks than you ever want to see on a trail. The most accurate term for your travel mode is “scrambling.” You will certainly need your trekking poles and you may even have to use your hands to hold on to the rocks for balance. I never recommend getting your hands on or around rocks and crevices that could hide unfriendly critters. Just be very careful hiking down and then up the other side. All steps are on and among the heavy concentration of rocks.
When you momentarily leave the rock scrambling, look to the left for some panoramic views including the North Fork Reservoir. Even with the heavy foliage of summer, the views are worth a photograph.
Now it’s mostly uphill to the series of eight switchbacks that will take you to the top. The rocks and roots will not go away, but the climb is not excessively steep. It is easy to imagine the surrounding scenery as almost primordial with all the greenery. All the trees, standing or downed, are covered with moss and the ferns are like grass on a lawn. The trail under the roots and rocks is rich with red soil. It’s not technical climbing but you need to be very aware of your steps. A twisted ankle here will make for a very long and uncomfortable day.
Once the switchbacks are completed, it’s a fairly level trail to the summit. Don’t expect much of an “ooh ahh” moment. The top, in the summer, is just a level forested area. We did not see much of a view.
There are other trails that can be explored from the top. Most notable is the continuation of the trail you are hiking. It is the Mountains to Sea Trail, as you should have noticed from the white disk blazes. It will take you all the way to Clingman’s Dome with many beautiful vistas along the way.
From the summit, head back on the same trail. Allow yourself plenty of time to hike down the route. Where you place your feet is of the upmost importance. Expect the route to be slippery all the way to the car. Most of you are experienced enough to know what to do. Stop to look around as often as you can. I didn’t see Bigfoot, but I’m pretty sure there were a couple of gnomes watching us.