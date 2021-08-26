WNC Afield: Watch out for rocks, roots - and maybe gnomes - on Patton Knob Trail

When you momentarily leave the rock scrambling, look to the left for some panoramic views including the North Fork Reservoir. Even with the heavy foliage of summer, the views are worth a photograph.

Now it’s mostly uphill to the series of eight switchbacks that will take you to the top. The rocks and roots will not go away, but the climb is not excessively steep. It is easy to imagine the surrounding scenery as almost primordial with all the greenery. All the trees, standing or downed, are covered with moss and the ferns are like grass on a lawn. The trail under the roots and rocks is rich with red soil. It’s not technical climbing but you need to be very aware of your steps. A twisted ankle here will make for a very long and uncomfortable day.

Once the switchbacks are completed, it’s a fairly level trail to the summit. Don’t expect much of an “ooh ahh” moment. The top, in the summer, is just a level forested area. We did not see much of a view.

There are other trails that can be explored from the top. Most notable is the continuation of the trail you are hiking. It is the Mountains to Sea Trail, as you should have noticed from the white disk blazes. It will take you all the way to Clingman’s Dome with many beautiful vistas along the way.

From the summit, head back on the same trail. Allow yourself plenty of time to hike down the route. Where you place your feet is of the upmost importance. Expect the route to be slippery all the way to the car. Most of you are experienced enough to know what to do. Stop to look around as often as you can. I didn’t see Bigfoot, but I’m pretty sure there were a couple of gnomes watching us.