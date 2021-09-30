WNC Afield: Steep learning curve: Forestry Service class provides a wealth of trail knowledge

You can easily walk past a couple of other design features used to keep water from the trail. The “rolling grade dip” and the “knick” are features carved into the path to allow water to move down and then turn off the trail. Some are hard to find, others are obvious. It’s interesting to find and understand the use of the methods of keeping the trail in service and making the journey enjoyable for the hiker.

As I learned in the class, a well-designed trail often tricks the hiker into going where the designer wants you to go while thinking you are making the travel decisions. Views may be optimized by the approach of the route or hard stops like boulders may be used to keep the hiker from venturing on to a path that the designer wants to protect from traffic. I also found it interesting that designers want the user to see the surroundings and not have to concentrate on foot placement. Trails, these days, are created to allow us to take advantage of the beautiful nature that surrounds us when we are in the countryside. I haven’t mentioned urban trails. That’s another story.

Now, here’s the pitch. We all know we have thousands of miles of trails to explore. We know that many of the trails have a specific design to allow us to enjoy our experience. Logically, over time, the trails will need maintenance to continue to be useful and safe.