WNC Afield: Steep learning curve: Forestry Service class provides a wealth of trail knowledge

Most hikers I know will pick up trash along the trail during their hike and haul it to a proper receptacle.
During our adventures, it is not uncommon for us to remove a downed tree limb or kick an obtrusive root from the foot path.
For most of us, that’s the total of our effort, but we should be pleased that we put forth that extra care while we are on the trail.
I have to admit, even with all the miles I have hiked, I don’t spend a lot of my walk thinking about the design and up-keep of a trail.
Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a class at McDowell Tech called, “Trail Construction and Sustainability.” I want to pass along some of the things I learned about the trails. I hope that you, like me, will see them with a new perspective and maybe feel the urge to take a class or two.
Trail Design and Maintenance
The class was led by Lisa Jennings of the U.S. Forestry Service. I don’t have room to relay all the knowledge she imparted. Not in the newspaper, in my head. So, I’m going to pick a few things that will be fun to keep in mind while we are out on the trail. Hopefully, these will be things that you might have overlooked before this article.
I’m going to skip over a few examples of longtime paths; animal trails, hunting trails, and even ancient routes developed by Native American travelers. For this article, I want to concentrate on trails that have been designed, developed, and maintained solely for our hiking, biking, and horseback riding pleasure.
Design Parameters: For non-motorized trails there are three groups of users to consider: Hiker/Pedestrian, Pack and Saddle, and Bicycle. For each of those uses, there are five levels. I don’t want to get too far into the weeds with this so I will stick to things that concern our hiking community.
Hikers/Pedestrians: Even this most basic of trail types will require a lot of design work.
Here’s some terminology used in the class. Let’s start with the “clearing width.” That is the area of brush and vegetation that is removed to allow the hiker to pass. Take note sometime that while on a narrow trail, the uphill side of the path has been cleared a little further from the trail bed than the downhill side. That’s to allow you to walk comfortably without treading on or over the downhill bank.
Now look up. That’s the “clearing height.” Low hangers have been removed so you don’t have to duck under. Take a look to see if there are actual cut marks on trees that you may have never noticed before.
Once the route has been established, which we won’t get into, construction starts on the “trailway.”
As you look from side to side across the trail, that is the width of the route that actually disturbs the natural slope of the hillside. It is where the uphill cut begins and the downhill cut ends. During your hike, look for subtle little cuts and ditches that make the water move along and over the trail in a way that lessens damage to the footpath.
Within the trailway is the actual “trailbed,” which will usually have a base course of material covered with some type of tread material. If you are hiking a new trail like Fonta Flora, it will be immediately obvious that the trail has been shaped and made to be comfortable under foot. In the older trails, the tread has worn away, exposing roots and rocks, and will require eventual maintenance.
There might be at least a hundred terms relating to trail specifics that I have not mentioned, and this is just the hiking trail. I haven’t gotten to trail design for bicycles and horses or for the combination of all those users on a single route. Relax, I’m not going any further.
However, let me give you some facts that will be impressive to your friends while you have them captive on the trail.
The incline, or grade, of a trail can vary from 1% for wheelchair access to 50% for short scramble routes. The grade of a trail plays a major part in determining the difficulty rating. Most high use trails should be constructed in the 5 to 12% range. If the trail designer is faced with a steep slope and wants to stay in that range, switchbacks may be used as a way to ascend the slope.
The slope of the path, from side to side, is usually from 3 to 5 percent. This is called the “outslope.” Although often unnoticed, the outslope allows water to sheet off the trail without causing major damage. Next time you’re out, see if you can feel the outslope as you hike.
You can easily walk past a couple of other design features used to keep water from the trail. The “rolling grade dip” and the “knick” are features carved into the path to allow water to move down and then turn off the trail. Some are hard to find, others are obvious. It’s interesting to find and understand the use of the methods of keeping the trail in service and making the journey enjoyable for the hiker.
As I learned in the class, a well-designed trail often tricks the hiker into going where the designer wants you to go while thinking you are making the travel decisions. Views may be optimized by the approach of the route or hard stops like boulders may be used to keep the hiker from venturing on to a path that the designer wants to protect from traffic. I also found it interesting that designers want the user to see the surroundings and not have to concentrate on foot placement. Trails, these days, are created to allow us to take advantage of the beautiful nature that surrounds us when we are in the countryside. I haven’t mentioned urban trails. That’s another story.
Now, here’s the pitch. We all know we have thousands of miles of trails to explore. We know that many of the trails have a specific design to allow us to enjoy our experience. Logically, over time, the trails will need maintenance to continue to be useful and safe.
The state and federal government agencies provide extremely well-qualified workers to keep our trail system viable but there are many more miles of pathways than there are workers to keep up with them. That’s where we come in.
Probably the main purpose of this class was to train volunteer workers to be effective with trail maintenance. Thankfully, numerous volunteers go out every week to unselfishly keep all these miles safe and enjoyable for the hiking, biking, and riding enthusiasts whose numbers have increased with the pandemic.
On one day of the class, we were issued digging tools, asked to hike miles up the side of a steep mountain, and dig trenches when we got there. At least I think that was the plan. After the first 800 feet of climbing, things were beginning to get a little gray around the edges.
All of my classmates, however, enthusiastically dug and scraped to create some of the most perfect dips and ditches the trail had ever had. To look like part of the team, I rolled in some dirt and wiped my hands on my t-shirt. It provided a good look since the shirt was already drenched with sweat. I somehow got through it and, along with the others, received my certification for trail maintenance.
In our area, there are several organizations that support the trail system. If you have the desire to help a little more than just picking up the trash, I suggest you find and join a group that works on trails in your area. If you plan to spend time on the trails, you will need to work under the auspices of one of those recognized groups. Understandably, you just can’t go out and clear a trail on your own.
If you find that you are interested in doing some serious upkeep, you will not only need to work within a group, you will need to be certified in whatever specific area you wish to work. Look for those schools and organizations that offer certification programs and spend some time in the classroom and in the field. I encourage this adventure not only for the benefit of the trail but for your own satisfaction.
In a few months the next step might be to lead your buddies to an area where perhaps a downed tree has been cut from the trail and the path has been cleared for passage.
As you walk by the obstacle, you casually remark, “Yeah. I did that.”