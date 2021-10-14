WNC Afield: State parks in good hands with Patterson

Whether you know him or not, Dwayne Patterson is probably one of the most influential individuals in our hiking universe.
He is the Director of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation.
A North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources press release states that Patterson was initially named director of N.C. State Parks in June 2018 and is the first African-American to lead the state parks division.
Patterson, who was on temporary assignment as Deputy Director/Chief Operating Officer for the N.C. Pandemic Recovery Office, has now returned to his job as Parks Director where he is responsible for the management of more than 234,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas.
North Carolina State Parks administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation, and education. The state parks system welcomes 19 million visitors annually.
Although I had not met the director, I knew a little of his reputation and his involvement with the Mountains to Sea and Fonta Flora Trails, but, to be honest, I wasn’t sure our meeting would be interesting enough to pass along to those of you who read my articles. I fully expected a more generic, polite, and, frankly, dull conversation. Wrong. Within 30 seconds I knew that we were just two hikers kicking around what we liked and disliked about the trails we explored.
Dwayne Patterson – Our Conversation
Me: “If you just went out for a daily hike, what trail would you pick?”
Director: “I think the trail that I would pick is any one that I go out with my kids. I hike with them fairly often. My daughter likes to sit and watch the lakes, but my son and I hike on a regular basis. When we’re together, sometimes we talk and sometimes we just…walk. Together. So, my favorite trail is a trail I’m on with my children.
“We do tend to go out at Umstead Park because that’s where I live but it’s not really the park as much as it is being in the serenity of the trail…with my children.”
Me: “So, most of the trails you hike are moderate?”
Director: “Easy to moderate and family oriented.”
The bio from N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources states that Patterson was raised in Kinston and graduated from N.C. State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting. It goes on to say that he, “…understands the important role that parks and trails play in improving health and quality of life and will work to expand access to parks throughout North Carolina, especially among children.”
As a trail guy, I never thought I would get to say this but…now for the scoop…
Director: “I will tell you about a time, and this is one thing I have never actually told the Governor about. One time I was on the trail and the First Lady came out to hike…Hanging Rock State Park. We were going up the trail and I got very, very tired (but) it’s the Governor’s wife so I’m expected to make it to the top. I had to sit down and rest. Afterward, I thought to myself how unusual that was, so I went to the doctor.
“They did a catherization and I had some blockage.”
He went on to explain that the catherization led to an angioplasty that had to be used to open at least two blocked arteries. He said that he knew during and after the initial hike that something just wasn’t right. He was so concerned that he felt a visit to the doctor was warranted. Now, he is able to joke that the First Lady actually saved his life by asking him to accompany her on the hike.
Director: “So when you’re hiking, listen to your body. If you need to take a rest when you’re hiking, and you are new to it, then you need to take that rest and not push yourself overly hard. Walking a mile on the trail is not like walking a mile in your neighborhood.
“We’re just lucky here in North Carolina to have so many trails.”
Patterson went on to give credit to the dedicated folks who give of their time to design, lobby for, and maintain our vast trail system.
Director: “There are so many, all over this state, who love trails and who love parks and work to make it a realization.”
The Director was pressed for time, and I didn’t want to overuse my privilege. I wish I had more time. In fact, I would have enjoyed hiking a few miles and sharing a few stories. He struck me as the type that would allow a few tall tales and could have returned the favor with a few of his own.
As I have often said, I’m a trail guy, not a political reporter. I certainly would not claim to be a news person that knows how to interview interesting people and ask just the right questions that makes the reader want to continue the article. However, I could not pass the opportunity to talk with one of the most important leaders in our world of parks and trails.
For me, it was time well spent. I feel much better about the future of the parks and trails in our state with Dwayne Patterson at the helm.