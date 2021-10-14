WNC Afield: State parks in good hands with Patterson

As a trail guy, I never thought I would get to say this but…now for the scoop…

Director: “I will tell you about a time, and this is one thing I have never actually told the Governor about. One time I was on the trail and the First Lady came out to hike…Hanging Rock State Park. We were going up the trail and I got very, very tired (but) it’s the Governor’s wife so I’m expected to make it to the top. I had to sit down and rest. Afterward, I thought to myself how unusual that was, so I went to the doctor.

“They did a catherization and I had some blockage.”

He went on to explain that the catherization led to an angioplasty that had to be used to open at least two blocked arteries. He said that he knew during and after the initial hike that something just wasn’t right. He was so concerned that he felt a visit to the doctor was warranted. Now, he is able to joke that the First Lady actually saved his life by asking him to accompany her on the hike.

Director: “So when you’re hiking, listen to your body. If you need to take a rest when you’re hiking, and you are new to it, then you need to take that rest and not push yourself overly hard. Walking a mile on the trail is not like walking a mile in your neighborhood.